Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $1.56. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.39.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
