Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

4/19/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $1.56. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

