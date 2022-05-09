Cyren (CYRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54. Cyren has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

