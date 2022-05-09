Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

