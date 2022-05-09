Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $744.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

