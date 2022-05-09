DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

NYSE PWR opened at $117.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

