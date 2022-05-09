DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.29.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $295.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.37. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $278.37 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,479.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 46,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

