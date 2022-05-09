DA Davidson Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $105.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

MasTec stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 79,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

