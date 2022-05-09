DA Davidson Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

DOOO stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

