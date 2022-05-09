DA Davidson Weighs in on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NUS opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

