DA Davidson Weighs in on Tupperware Brands Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tupperware Brands in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

TUP opened at $9.93 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

