Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($53.68) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.35 ($61.42).

BN traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €56.10 ($59.05). 1,812,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($75.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.62.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

