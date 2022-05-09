Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.38.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 323,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,706,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $6,382,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,374 shares of company stock valued at $38,933,184 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $38,926,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $4,316,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

