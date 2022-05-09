Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,706,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $6,382,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,374 shares of company stock valued at $38,933,184. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

