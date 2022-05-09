David A. Palame Purchases 7,500 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BRSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,134. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.