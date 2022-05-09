David A. Palame Purchases 7,500 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,134. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

