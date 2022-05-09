David W. Heard Buys 20,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
INFN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. 47,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Infinera (Get Rating)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.