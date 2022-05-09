Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

