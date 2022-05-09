Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.03 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.01 billion to $51.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.50 billion to $59.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE opened at $377.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.