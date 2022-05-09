Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

DH stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

