Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,047. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

