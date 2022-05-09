Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €88.00 ($92.63) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.60 ($103.79).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $€30.99 ($32.62) on Monday. 1,953,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

