Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.60 ($103.79).

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $€30.99 ($32.62) during trading hours on Monday. 1,953,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($142.05). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

