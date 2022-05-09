Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($84.21) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 5,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

