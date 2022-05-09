Denali Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

DNLI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

