Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.61 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will report $24.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $22.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.33 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

