DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) versus ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Head-To-Head Contrast

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $4.25 billion 2.06 $421.00 million $1.92 21.14 ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.57 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 6 3 0 2.33 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.90% 12.51% 6.82% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats ZimVie on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces. The company also provides dental CAD/CAM products, digital impressions intraoral scanners, mills, and services; and orthodontic products, including high frequency vibration technology device under the name VPro, dentist-directed clear aligner solutions under the name SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions under the name Byte; dental implant products, bone regenerative and restorative solutions, and educational programs; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. In addition, it offers endodontic products comprising endodontic instruments and materials, drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions; restorative products that include dental prosthetics, such as artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products; small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers; and dental supplies, including dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.