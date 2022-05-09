Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.
DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($33.32) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,513.89 ($43.90).
Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,820 ($35.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,110.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,274.22. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,797 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($48.09). The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
