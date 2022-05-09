Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

TSE:GIL opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$38.91 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.62%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

