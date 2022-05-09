Desjardins Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

VNP opened at C$1.22 on Monday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

