Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

