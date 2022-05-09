Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.
Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.
