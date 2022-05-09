Desjardins Weighs in on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.07.

UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.92. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.41.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

