Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Price Target to GBX 415

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 438 ($5.47) to GBX 415 ($5.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 370 ($4.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

