Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Hold

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

RNMBY stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

