Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

NYSE BLL opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

