Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 3,289

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.74) to GBX 3,289 ($41.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BLWYF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($48.53) to GBX 3,870 ($48.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,516.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
