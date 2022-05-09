Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 3,289

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.74) to GBX 3,289 ($41.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($48.53) to GBX 3,870 ($48.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,516.33.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.