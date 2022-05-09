Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,207

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,218 ($15.22) to GBX 1,207 ($15.08) in a report released on Sunday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($18.49) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.36) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($17.44).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 778.47 ($9.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 932.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 771 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.88).

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,410.23).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

