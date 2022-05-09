Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $15.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
