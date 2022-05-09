Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price to $13.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

DENN opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

