Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($89.04).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.