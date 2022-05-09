Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($89.04).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.