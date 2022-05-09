Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92.

MDB traded down $46.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,034. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average is $438.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

