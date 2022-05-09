Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Sells $615,603.47 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DVN stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.02. 18,583,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,431.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 669,397 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

