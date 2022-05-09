Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron Sells 19,580 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 18,583,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

