DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $547.82.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DexCom stock opened at $351.89 on Monday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $410,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

