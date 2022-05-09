DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

DHX stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

