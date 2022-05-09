DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.28 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

