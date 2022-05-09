DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $70.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.