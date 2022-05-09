DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.51 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.