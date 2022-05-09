Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $321.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.11) to GBX 326 ($4.07) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.