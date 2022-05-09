DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

