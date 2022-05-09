DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

DISH Network stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

