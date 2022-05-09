DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

DISH Network stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after acquiring an additional 524,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

